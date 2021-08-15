STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dalit Bandhu like riding a lion, warns TRS leader Kadiyam

If the State government is negligent in the implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme, people will teach the ruling party a lesson in the ensuing election, the TRS leader Kadiyam Srihar opined.

Published: 15th August 2021 08:23 AM

A file image TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao interacting with his deputy, Kadiyam Srihari (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JANGAON: Former Deputy Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samiti leader Kadiyam Srihari made some controversial remarks on the Dalit Bandhu scheme on Saturday. “We are riding on a lion. If left unchecked, the lion will swallow us. If the State government is negligent in the course of implementing the Dalit Bandhu scheme, people will teach the ruling party a lesson in the ensuing election,” the TRS leader opined. 

He visited Chilukala Guttamandla in Station Ghanpur and consoled family members of TRS leaders who died recently. Srihari sounded a word of caution when he asked the State government to carefully implement the scheme with the norms suggested by the experts committee.The senior politician, however, lashed out at Opposition party leaders for deliberately slandering the Dalit Bandhu scheme which would benefit several SC families. 

The pink party leader pointed out that the TRS government had taken several measures in the last seven years to ensure development in the State including the farming sector. However, because of little to no help from the Central government, several poor and underprivileged families were still languishing.  
There were 18 lakh SC families in the State and 15 lakh families were eligible for the Dalit Bandhu scheme. The one being implemented in Huzurabad was a pilot and it would soon be expanded to other families as well, assured Srihari.

EATALA RANJENDER THREATENS SIT-IN PROTEST IF SC SCHEME NOT EXTENDED TO ALL
Former Minister and BJP leader Eatala Rajender announced that if the State government doesn’t implement Dalit Bandhu for all SC families, which is being implemented in the poll-bound Huzurabad, he would organise a sit-in protest.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, he said that each family should utilise the assistance of  Rs 10 lakh as per their skills. If Dalit Bandhu isn’t implemented for all, they would revolt against the government, he warned.

