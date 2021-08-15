STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don’t fall for Independence Day cashback scams, warn Telangana cops

The police said that the fraudsters have come up with this trap taking advantage of people’s attachment to Independence Day and would definitely click the links out of curiosity. 

After clicking the links in these messages or scratch cards, people will lose money, the police said.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The police have alerted people to not fall into the trap of cyber fraudsters who are scamming people under the pretext of Independence Day offers. Several people have been receiving messages saying that they have won cashback on the occasion of Independence Day. 

After clicking the links in these messages or scratch cards, people will lose money, the police said. Usually in such offers, when clicked on the link or scratch card, the money would be credited into the wallets or into the linked bank accounts. However, here, after a user clicks on the link or the scratch card, they are asked their bank account details and OTPs for transferring the cashback amount. Any user sharing these details would lose their money, they said. Though no cases have been reported in the city, the police have taken up an awareness campaign to sensitise and alert people from falling into this trap.

The police said that the fraudsters have come up with this trap taking advantage of people’s attachment to Independence Day and would definitely click the links out of curiosity. They also warned people to never click on such messages offering free offers or cashbacks.

