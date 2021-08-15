Flagship Dalit-Bandhu programme to be implemented from Monday: Telangana CM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While declaring that the State government will be fully implementing the flagship programme Dalit Bandhu on a pilot basis in Huzurabad constituency from Monday, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao emphasised that ‘Dalit Protection Fund’ will act as a protection shield for families benefitting from the scheme, in case of any risk.

After unfurling the national flag at the ramparts of Golconda Fort, the Chief Minister during his Independence Day speech said that the scheme was part of the Government’s broad vision of doing justice to every community in the State. “I designed the scheme myself with the aim of financially empowering the Dalits and thereby freeing them from social discrimination. I declare with full confidence that the dalit-bandhu programme is designed in the light of ideas of great personalities Mahatma Jyothi Rao Phule, Bharat Ratna Dr B R Ambedkar and will bring a new light in the lives of Dalits,” he asserted.

KCR assured that after providing the financial grant Rs 10 lakh, the Government is also ready to assist the beneficiaries in selecting the livelihood. “If any of the beneficiaries are in a dilemma in choosing employment, he or she can request Government for suggestions. The Government will respond immediately and guide them accordingly. The Government is also giving the opportunity to beneficiaries to form a group and to establish a big unit,” he assured.

From Monday onwards, crop loans up to Rs 50,000 are being waived for six lakh farmers in the state. “With this, a total of 9 lakh farmers will be relieved from loan burden. The Government is also implementing this loan waiver scheme in a phased manner for the remaining farmers, which will be completed by the end of this month.” he said.

The Chief Minister said that in the past seven years, 16,671 industries were set up in the State, which created 15,86,500 jobs. “TSiPass policy felicitated to establish industries. This policy has attracted the attention of the world towards Telangana state. Because of this state received investment to the tune of Rs. 2.2 lakh crores. The state government withstood the impact of Covid and the IT sector has progressed. In 2013-14, IT exports were Rs 57,258 crore in our state, whereas in 2020-21 these exports have touched to Rs 1,45,522 crore,” he affirmed.

I-day specials

Govt to implement Handloom Insurance Scheme on par with Rythu Bhima

Rs 5 lakh will be deposited in the family account in case of weaver’s death through Special Corpus Fund

Govt to set up ‘Rural Dispensaries’, where doctors will remain available

During past 7 years