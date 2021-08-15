Hindus being forced to leave Bhainsa like Kashmiri Pandits: Telangana MP  

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Adilabad Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Soyam Bapu Rao said that he raised the issue of recent Bhainsa communal clashes in the Parliament and met Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding a CBI inquiry. He said that Amit Shah responded favourably and assured him that all kinds of support would be extended.

The Hindu Vahini leaders organised a programme on Akhand Bharat (Unified India) at a private function hall in Nirmal district. Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Aravind and Dubbaka MLA Raghunandan Rao with Soyam Bapu Rao also participated in the meeting. Aravind claimed that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is the lapdog of AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

The conspiracy to remove Hindus from Bhainsa is similar to how Kashmiri Pandits were removed, he alleged. He also claimed that AIMIM’s district president Mohd Jabir Ahmed is occupying the Gattu Maisamma cave, Hindu crematorium and all other lands in Bhainsa. He said that after the clashes, the police obstructed Hindus from entering the town and arrested them. He said the police arrested innocent Hindus.

Attack on Congress

MP Aravind also brought up the fact that Adivasis fighting for their survival at Indervelly in 1981 were killed by the Congress government. However, in a recent meeting held in Indervelly, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy organised and meeting and lambasted the TRS. He challenged the TPCC president to appoint a SC candidate as the Chief Minister, if elected.

KCR is AIMIM’S lapdog: Aravind

Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Aravind claimed that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is the lap dog of AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi. The conspiracy to remove Hindus from Bhainsa is similar to how Kashmiri Pandits were removed, he alleged.