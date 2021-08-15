STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Muslims more backward than SCs, says Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy

TPCC president Revanth Reddy held that false promises were made even during the GHMC elections, and the dreams of 2BHK houses were never fulfilled by any of the AIMIM or TRS MLAs.

Published: 15th August 2021 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2021 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy (File photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Demanding financial support on the lines of Dalit Bandhu for Muslims, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy held that the Muslims were more backward than any of the weaker sections in the country, including SCs. Addressing the gathering at Indira Park during Minority Garjana programme, Revanth recalled that it was YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s government that provided four per cent reservation in education and jobs to Muslims. 

“You will get deceived if you trust the ‘car’ or ‘kite’. Each vote cast against Congress indirectly goes to BJP, as the TRS has been supporting the bills, which are harmful to Muslim interests, disproving Asad’s claims that the steering wheel of TRS’ car is in his hands,” he said. 

TPCC president Revanth Reddy held that false promises were made even during the GHMC elections, and the dreams of 2BHK houses were never fulfilled by any of the AIMIM or TRS MLAs. “Not a single house was allotted. While the poor never got the 2BHKs, K Chandrasekhar Rao got the lavish Pragathi Bhavan and also made money in the Kaleshwaram project,” he said. 

He called upon the Muslim community to ensure that K Chandrasekhar Rao is defeated to end BJP’s rule at the Centre. To ensure protection of Waqf lands, the Congress will provide judiciary powers to the Waqf Board, if it comes to power.

