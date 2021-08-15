Transgender injured as lover stabs her in Telangana's Warangal

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: A transgender was stabbed by her lover late on Friday night at Shiva Nagar in Warangal city. According to the police, Md Abbu was in a relationship with transwoman O Saipriya and they have been living together for one year. Abbu, however, was also dating another transgender, Sagarika. Saipriya found out about his other relationship and an argument broke out between them, resulting in Abbu stabbing her. Saipriya was shifted to MGM Hospital, Warangal, and has been treated as an outpatient.