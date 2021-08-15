Union Minister G Kishan Reddy’s Jana Aashirwad Yatra starts from Telangana's Kodad on August 19

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Culture, Tourism, and Development of North Eastern Region, and senior BJP leader G Kishan Reddy will go on a three-day tour starting from Kodad on August 19. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has christened his tour Jana Aashirwad Yatra, which would be Kishan Reddy’s first tour to the interior parts of the State after his recent promotion. During the tour, he will cover seven Lok Sabha constituencies, 17 Assembly constituencies in 12 districts.

The Jana Aashirwad Yatra will pass through Suryapet, Danthalapally, Thorrur, Rayaparthi, Wardhannapet, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Quilashapur, Jangaon, Alair, Yadagirigutta, Ghatkesar, Uppal and Secunderabad. Kishan Reddy will wrap up his tour by holding a public meeting at Nampally BJP office on August 21.

In a statement, BJP State General Secretary G Premender Reddy said that the Jana Aashirwad Yatra was planned as per the directions of the high command. He said that BJP vice-president DK Aruna, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay, OBC Morcha president Dr K Laxman will also participate in the tour. He added that the objective of the tour is to involve the people in the welfare and development programmes implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.