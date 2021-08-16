33 judicial districts proposal in Telangana under consideration: Chief Justice

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Justice Hima Kohli on Sunday, August 15, 2021, said the proposal to create 33 judicial districts in the State was under the consideration.

Speaking during the Independence Day celebrations at the High Court after unfurling the National Flag, the Chief Justice said that a sub-committee of judges was going through the proposal.

She expressed satisfaction over the sanctioned strength of judges going up in the High Court and thanked Chief Justice of India NV Ramana for the initiative he has taken to get the Centre’s clearance for it. She said some names have been sent for appointment as judges in the High Court.

The Chief Justice said that the physical functioning of the court would be restored fully as the adversity recedes. She said while 240 staff in the High Court, 1,288 staff in district courts, 2,235 lawyers across the State contracted Covid-19, as many as 19 staff members and 208 lawyers succumbed to the virus.