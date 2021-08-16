STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dalit Bandhu: Telangana govt to hand out Rs 2000 crore to SC families in poll-bound Huzurabad

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao formally launched the Dalit Bandhu scheme in Shalapally village in Karimnagar district on Monday

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao. (File photo| EPS)

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government will disburse Rs 2,000 crore under the Dalit Bandhu scheme to 20,000 SC families in the next two months in the poll-bound Huzurabad Assembly segment. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao formally launched the Dalit Bandhu scheme in Shalapally village in Karimnagar district on Monday.

Addressing a gathering later, Rao said the government would implement the scheme for all the SC families in the segment.
 
Stating that there were 17 lakh SC families with a total population of 70 lakh in the state, the Chief Minister said that Rs 1.7 lakh crore was required for the government if the Dalit Bandhu was extended to all these SC families in the state. "We will allocate Rs 30,000 crore to Rs 40,000 crore in the state Budget every year for the next three to four years to cover all the SC families in the state under the scheme," Rao declared.

He said that Dalit Bandhu would also be implemented for state government employees on the lines of Rythu Bandhu scheme, but in the last phase of the scheme.

As there was criticism from Opposition parties that no SC officer was employed in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the Chief Minister declared in the public meeting that SC Development department secretary Rahul Bojja would be transferred and posted as secretary to the CM. Rahul Bojja is the son of human rights advocate and activist Bojja Tharakam.

