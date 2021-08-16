STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kin allege murder by adulterated liquor in Telangana  

On August 15, 2021, the family members of the deceased came forward alleging that the three were killed by Biksham and Chinni over some previous enmity.

Published: 16th August 2021 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM:  A day after three persons Boda Haridasu, 57, Boda Malsoor, 59, and Boda Bhadru, 35 — died after consuming adulterated liquor at Chandru thanda in Tirumalayapalem mandal, the family members of the deceased alleged that they were poisoned. 

Tension prevailed in the thanda on Sunday, August 15, 2021, after the family ransacked the house of their relatives Boda Biksham and his son Boda Chinni, alleging the duo’s hand in the crime. The family members physically assaulted Biksham and Chinni stating that they mixed poison in the liquor given to the three victims.

It may be mentioned here that on Saturday night, Haridasu, Malsoor and Bhadru had attended a puja for a relative named Boda Arjun, who had died recently. During the ceremony, they consumed liquor that was reportedly offered by Biksham and Chinni. Family members of the victims allege that the liquor was purchased from a local belt shop. While two of them died on the spot, one person died en route to a hospital in Khammam.

On Sunday, the family members of the deceased came forward alleging that the three were killed by Biksham and Chinni over some previous enmity. 

In the light of the allegations and a complaint registered by the kin of the victims, the Tirumalayapalem police registered a case under Section 302 of IPC and initiated an inquiry. However, Kusumanchi Circle Inspector K Sateesh said that they haven’t received any clear evidence to prove that the victims were poisoned.

Experts found nothing unusual in autopsy: CI
Kusumanchi Circle Inspector K Sateesh said that they haven’t received any clear evidence to prove that the victims were poisoned. “Medical experts too did not find anything unusual during the autopsy. However, we have sent samples and the report to a lab in Hyderabad for further analysis,” he added

