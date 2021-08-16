Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao unveils innovations exhibition, says no need for foreign solutions
The annual ‘Intinta Innovator’ virtual exhibition showcased the works of over 100 innovators from 33 districts.
Published: 16th August 2021 07:44 AM | Last Updated: 16th August 2021 07:44 AM
RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao launched the annual ‘Intinta Innovator’ virtual exhibition from the Rajanna-Sircilla District Collectorate, in the presence of Collector D Krishna Bhaskar, on Sunday. The exhibition showcased the works of over 100 innovators from 33 districts. They can be viewed at www.teamtsic.telangana.gov.in/intinta-innovator-exhibition-2021/. Principal Secretary (IT) Jayesh Ranjan virtually took part in the launch.
Addressing the event, Rama Rao said the government’s ‘Intinta Innovator’ programme was a testament to the inclusive growth of innovation in Telangana. “People who showcased their innovations at the exhibition reaffirmed that we don’t have to look to foreign countries for solutions. These projects were based on the real problems faced by people across the country,” he said.