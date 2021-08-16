Yadava leader, 100 others join TRS ahead of Chief Minister KCR's Huzurabad visit

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Ahead of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s visit to Huzurabad, more than 100 persons, including Yadava community leader Pulaveni Pochamallu Yadav, joined the TRS party in the presence of Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday. They joined the pink fold during a programme organised in the Assembly constituency.

According to sources, Pochamallu Yadav also has some unresolved issues with former minister Eatala Rajender. Speaking on the occasion, Harish exuded confidence that the people of Huzurabad won’t support Rajender since they want to witness development in their constituency. “If Rajender wins the bypoll, only he will benefit from it. But, if you elect Gellu Srinivas Yadav as the legislator, Huzurabad will witness major development,” he added.

Arrangements in place for Dalit Bandhu launch

Arrangements are in place for the formal launch of Dalit Bandhu pilot project in Huzurabad Assembly constituency. The Chief Minister will set the ball rolling for the implementation of the project during a meeting at Shalapalli-Indiranagar on the outskirts of Huzurabad town, on Monday.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao and BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar have been camping in the constituency for the past few days to monitor the arrangements. It may be recalled that back in 2018, the State government’s flagship programme Rythu Bandhu was also launched in the same area.

The meeting venue has been set up with German hanger technology, which was previously used during the CM’s public meeting in Nagarjunasagar, to ensure spaciousness and safety of people during adverse weather conditions.

The officials have also erected another platform for cultural programmes. About 1.20 lakh people are expected to attend the meeting.