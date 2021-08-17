BJP to mount pressure on Telangana govt to fulfil poll promises

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: In a bid to mount pressure on the pink party to deliver on its election promises, the BJP has decided to launch a unique protest, as part of which hundreds of its leaders and activists will submit representations containing the grievances of people to the State government.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, State BJP chief and Parliamentarian Bandi Sanjay Kumar displayed the applications they have readied to be distributed among citizens. “People from all walks of life will be requested to fill up the applications in which there are spaces to mention the government benefits they haven’t received till date despite being eligible. After consolidating the complaints, we will submit all of them to people’s representatives and officials across the State,” Sanjay said.

Demanding that the government launch Girijana and BC Bandhu schemes as well, Sanjay pointed out that these schemes, if implemented, will benefit about 60 lakh BCs and 10 lakh tribals. We will continue collecting grievances from the people during the Praja Sangrama Yatra, the BJP chief added.