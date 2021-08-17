STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Huzurabad reverberates with ‘Jai Bhim’ & ‘Jai KCR’ chants

Laxmi, an SC woman from Chelpur village, said her entire family had been pleasantly surprised by the announcement of the scheme.

Published: 17th August 2021 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

People en route the public meeting venue at Shalapally village in Huzurabad, on Monday

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  SC families in Huzurabad segment celebrated the launch of Dalit Bandhu like they were celebrating a festival. They adorned their houses with mango leaves and marigold flowers, and drew rangoli designs in front of the houses.

A pink party worker kisses the Chief
Minister’s hand during the function

Some of the designs spelt words to show their appreciation and happiness, such as ‘Jai KCR’ and ‘Jai Telangana.’ People commuted to the venue where the Dalit Bandhu meeting was being held on tractors, similar to how they would if a fair was going on. The venue reverberated with chants of ‘Jai Bhim’ and ‘Jai KCR.’

Laxmi, an SC woman from Chelpur village, said her entire family had been pleasantly surprised by the announcement of the scheme. She expressed gratitude to KCR for bringing in a new scheme for their empowerment.

Kotturi Radha from Kanukulagidda, a member of the first family to officially benefit from the scheme, expressed her happiness. While handing over the cheque to her, the Chief Minister asked her as to what would they utilise the amount for. Radha replied that they were going to start a dairy unit. 

