Mahabubabad DSCDO in ACB net for accepting Rs 2 lakh bribe

By Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths trapped the Mahabubabad District Scheduled Castes Development Officer (DSCDO) and his office watchman Gujjeti Guru Charan while accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a HWO of SC Boys Hostel in Maripeda village, on Monday. According to ACB officials, DSCDO Ravuri Raju demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from the HWO for processing the supplementary salary bill of the complainant. A case has been registered and the duo was taken into custody.