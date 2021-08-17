NCET PG admissions announced

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) has released the notification for the all India entrance examinations for two Master’s programmes. The NCET entrance will be conducted for M.Sc Applied Nutrition and M.Sc. Sports Nutrition for the 2021-23 session. In total, 39 seats are available for both the courses, with candidates of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh having 1/3rd seats reserved for them, said the notification.The application process for the courses has been moved online and the last date for applications is August 31.