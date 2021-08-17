One-day-old baby found abandoned at burial ground in Telangana

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: In a shocking incident, a newborn baby was found abandoned at a burial ground in Shivanagar, Warangal district, on Monday morning. The baby boy was found by Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) sanitation workers who heard him crying in the bushes. The workers immediately contacted the police, who rescued the baby and handed him over to 1098 child helpline authorities. The infant is currently undergoing treatment at MGM Hospital.

According to the sanitation staff, they were working in Shivanagar area (Division 38) when one of their colleagues, Subhadra, heard the newborn crying near the crematorium. They rushed to the burial ground and noticed the baby boy. The infant had a tag of Siri Hospital on his left wrist, which said he was born on Sunday to a woman named Divya.

Meanwhile, on becoming aware of the incident, several locals gathered in the area and informed the officials concerned their desire to adopt him. However, the DCPO told the locals that they can’t handover the child just like that since it was against rules. During treatment, senior paediatrician Dr A Sudhakar found injuries on the child’s body.