STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Podu lands row: New Democracy cadre stage stir in Telangana

According to sources, soon after the party leaders launched the protests, New Democracy activists laid siege to the camp offices of all 10 MLAs in the erstwhile district.

Published: 17th August 2021 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Tribals of Guttagudem village in Mulakalapalli mandal obstruct police and forest officials from removing cotton crop being cultivated in podu lands

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Demanding that the State government resolve podu land issues immediately, CPI-ML (New Democracy) party organised protests and laid siege to the camp offices of Ministers and MLAs in erstwhile Khammam district, on Monday.

According to sources, soon after the party leaders launched the protests, New Democracy activists laid siege to the camp offices of all 10 MLAs in the erstwhile district. The activists also met all the legislators and submitted memorandums.

When the protestors arrived at VDOs colony in the town to lay siege to the camp office of Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, police officials obstructed them, as a result of which mild tension prevailed for quite some time in the area. When the scene escalated, police took a couple of protestors into custody.

Speaking on the occasion, party State joint secretary Potu Ranga Rao urged all tribal TRS MLAs to resign from their posts as a sign of protest. He also alleged that Telangana is in the throes of an autocratic rule led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Podu land issue CPIML Telangana government
India Matters
A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient. (File photo | PTI)
India administers 88.13 lakh Covid vaccine, highest ever in single day
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS)
Solar sexual abuse case: CBI files FIR against ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, five others
Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
NIA arrests two women in Kannur for propagating Islamic State ideology on social media
Security has been heightened at Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi | SHEKHAR YADAV
Resurgence of Taliban will embolden terrorists in Kashmir, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. | AP
How many generations of Americans should I send to fight Afghan civil war, asks Joe Biden
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp