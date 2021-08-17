Podu lands row: New Democracy cadre stage stir in Telangana

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Demanding that the State government resolve podu land issues immediately, CPI-ML (New Democracy) party organised protests and laid siege to the camp offices of Ministers and MLAs in erstwhile Khammam district, on Monday.

According to sources, soon after the party leaders launched the protests, New Democracy activists laid siege to the camp offices of all 10 MLAs in the erstwhile district. The activists also met all the legislators and submitted memorandums.

When the protestors arrived at VDOs colony in the town to lay siege to the camp office of Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, police officials obstructed them, as a result of which mild tension prevailed for quite some time in the area. When the scene escalated, police took a couple of protestors into custody.

Speaking on the occasion, party State joint secretary Potu Ranga Rao urged all tribal TRS MLAs to resign from their posts as a sign of protest. He also alleged that Telangana is in the throes of an autocratic rule led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.