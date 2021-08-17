Telangana: BJP leaders seek DGP M Mahender Reddy’s nod for padayatra

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP, on Monday, sought permission from DGP M Mahender Reddy for the proposed Praja Sangrama Yadra to be led by party State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. A delegation comprising senior BJP leaders, including former MLC N Ramachander Rao and Dr G Manohar Reddy, called on the DGP at his office.

The leaders submitted the route map and first schedule of the proposed padayatra to Mahender Reddy. The yatra is likely to begin on August 24 and go on till September 6. They assured the DGP that they would abide by the provisions of the Epidemic Disease Act, Disaster Management Act and other government orders, in view of the ongoing pandemic.