Telangana: Deceased manhole workers’ kin to get 2BHKs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government sanctioned a 2BHK house each to the families of two workers who were washed in a manhole in Padmavati Colony, Saheb Nagar early this month.The sanction letters for the houses, to be built near Rythu Bazar in Jai Bhavani Nagar Colony of Vanasthalipuram under the State government’s 2BHK Dignity Housing Scheme, were handed over to the families of Shiva and Ananthaiah by Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi in the presence of Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL) Chairman and LB Nagar MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy. The houses were sanctioned following instructions from MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao.The sanction letters for plot No 701 and 702 were handed over Ananthaiah’s wife Nallavelli Bhagyamma and Shiva’s Dharani Shravan Gowri.