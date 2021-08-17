STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana government staff can return to work after two doses of Covid vaccine

As a precautionary measure, the Revenue officials have asked staffers to attend duties only after they get both the doses.

Published: 17th August 2021 08:35 AM

A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient, representational image

A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All government employees and staffers will be permitted to join regular office work once they take two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. With positive cases still being reported across the State, the Revenue Department officials have received instructions from higher officials, which state that all the employees working in Tahsildar and RDO offices including Collectorates must be fully vaccinated.

As a precautionary measure, the Revenue officials have asked staffers to attend duties only after they get both the doses. Sources said that a majority of the staff had been administered double dose of the vaccine and that a vaccination drive was being conducted for the remaining staff. However, some employees have not been vaccinated so far, due to several reasons, he added. “During the second wave,  a number of Revenue staffers and employees lost their lives to the deadly virus,” officials said. Also, it is mandatory for people visiting Tahsildar’s offices to wear masks. To make sure the offices are not crowded, only 3-5 persons will be permitted inside at a time. 

405 cases, 3 deaths
Telangana conducted 84,262 tests and detected 405 cases of Covid-19 on Monday. As many as 577 individuals recovered from the disease, bringing down the number of active cases to 7,093. Three people died of Covid on Monday

