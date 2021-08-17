Telangana government yet to take a call on Waqf Deputy CEO's position

MD Nizamuddin By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Deputy CEO Mohammed Saifullah’s fate hangs in the balance as the State government is yet to take a call on the resolution passed by the TS Waqf Board to repatriate him to TS GENCO, his parent department. The Board took the decision on June 22, citing technical issues over the creation of the post which ‘goes against’ the Waqf Act.

According to official sources, Saifullah was appointed as the Deputy CEO on March 24 following a GO issued by the GAD. Even though the decision of transfer was communicated to the Principal Secretary Ahmed Nadeem, the relevant documents were not attached to the copy. When he sought clarification, the Board once again provided the details. The decision now rests with the government. But in the meantime, the Deputy CEO’s government vehicle was taken back and his office sealed.