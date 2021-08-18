STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

A bypass road bypassed for years in Nizamabad

The delay has become a concern for several commuters, especially those who use the road at night.

Published: 18th August 2021 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

By MVK Sastry
Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Despite being proposed since several years, officials have not developed the bypass road from Madhavanagar to Kanteshwar in Nizamabad town.

The delay has become a concern for several commuters, especially those who use the road at night. There are fears that thieves may be lurking on the road, or that it may become a hub for anti-social activities.

Before the bifurcation of united Andhra Pradesh, works were started to develop around 11 km of the bypass road from Madhavanagar to Bodhan Road. After the bifurcation, the government recently completed works from Kanteshwar to Arsapally, but at several points works are still under progress. In fact, this stretch was also completed only because a new District Collector’s office was constructed beside the bypass road near Kalur village.

The proposal to develop 3 km of 4-lane road from Madhavnagar to Kanteshwar is pending with the government. If these works are completed, motorists from several areas of Nizamabad town, Bodhan, Armoor, Nirmal and also from nearby districts in Maharashtra can use the bypass road. Currently, people prefer to use the road only during the day.

The Madhavanagar-Kanteshwar stretch is currently peppered with many potholes and ditches. There were no dividers or proper lighting facilities, which has led to accidents too.Speaking to Express, an official said they would take up the works concerned after getting approval from the government. However, officials feel that as income to the State government has reduced due to the pandemic, the approval of even small works on the bypass road may take a long time owing to lack of funds. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nizamabad Telangana
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A file photo of Afghan refugees (Photo | AP)
Afghanistan will become a jail for all women: Refugees in India worry about their family
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the president Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Women will work in Afghanistan while living under Sharia: Taliban Spokesperson
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp