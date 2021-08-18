A bypass road bypassed for years in Nizamabad

MVK Sastry By

Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Despite being proposed since several years, officials have not developed the bypass road from Madhavanagar to Kanteshwar in Nizamabad town.

The delay has become a concern for several commuters, especially those who use the road at night. There are fears that thieves may be lurking on the road, or that it may become a hub for anti-social activities.

Before the bifurcation of united Andhra Pradesh, works were started to develop around 11 km of the bypass road from Madhavanagar to Bodhan Road. After the bifurcation, the government recently completed works from Kanteshwar to Arsapally, but at several points works are still under progress. In fact, this stretch was also completed only because a new District Collector’s office was constructed beside the bypass road near Kalur village.

The proposal to develop 3 km of 4-lane road from Madhavnagar to Kanteshwar is pending with the government. If these works are completed, motorists from several areas of Nizamabad town, Bodhan, Armoor, Nirmal and also from nearby districts in Maharashtra can use the bypass road. Currently, people prefer to use the road only during the day.

The Madhavanagar-Kanteshwar stretch is currently peppered with many potholes and ditches. There were no dividers or proper lighting facilities, which has led to accidents too.Speaking to Express, an official said they would take up the works concerned after getting approval from the government. However, officials feel that as income to the State government has reduced due to the pandemic, the approval of even small works on the bypass road may take a long time owing to lack of funds.