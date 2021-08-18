Close shave for former Telangana MLA Narasaiah as his car overturns

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Former Yellandu MLA Gummadi Narasaiah had a miraculous escape when his car overturned in Tekulapalli mandal on Tuesday.

The 63-year-old sustained minor injuries on his legs and other areas in the road accident and was immediately shifted to the government hospital in Yellandu by his followers, where he was administered first aid and then taken home.

Narasaiah, a five-time MLA from Yellandu (ST) constituency, prefers to ride a bicycle to commute and very rarely travels in a car.