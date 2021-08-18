First divert Mahanadi waters to Godavari: Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The irrigation officials of Telangana once again made it very clear that the Central government should first divert Mahanadi waters to Godavari and whatever surplus waters available in Mahanadi should only be diverted to Cauvery basin.

During a virtual meeting conducted on Tuesday by National Water Development Agency (NWDA) on the linking of rivers, the State officials explained the government’s stand on linking of Godavari and Cauvery.

They said that the State planned several irrigation projects to utilise the assured waters as well as surplus waters in Godavari river.

Andhra Pradesh also planned to fully utilise the assured and surplus waters in Godavari. So, surplus waters would not be available in Godavari to divert them to Cauvery basin, the TS official said.

They also disputed the NWDA officials’ proposal to divert 243 tmcft of unutilised water of Indravathi by Chhattisgarh. “Chhattisgarh is planning to use its 243 tmcft water and there is no possibility of those waters flowing into Godavari in future,” the officials said and wanted the NWDA officials to give clarity on the same.

