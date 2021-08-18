KCR mortgaged Krishna waters to Andhra Pradesh, says BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had every opportunity to stop the construction of Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS) but he chose otherwise, BJP state vice-president DK Aruna alleged that the former has mortgaged Krishna waters to Andhra Pradesh.

The BJP leader was reacting to the report submitted by Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to the National Green Tribunal, stating that excess works were taken up at the RLIS, “Telangana should have been drawing 3 tmc water every day from Palamuru Rangareddy project. But only a half tmc of water is being drawn every day. On the other hand, AP has been drawing 8 tmc water against their share of 3 tmc water through Pothireddypadu project,” she said.

“As KCR conspired with the AP CM, the farmers of Krishna catchment area have been suffering a huge loss. Was KCR not aware of the construction of RLIS, especially when the works on RLIS as well as irrigation projects in Telangana were being carried out by the same contracting firm,” she wondered.

