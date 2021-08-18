Manickam’s tour to set tone for Congress campaign

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The four-day Telangana tour of AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore is of significance as the party appears to have hit a snag in campaigning for the Huzurabad bypoll.

After the exit of Padi Kaushik Reddy from the Congress, the party has been facing a leadership crisis in the constituency, with local leaders leaning towards either the TRS or the BJP.

While the TRS and BJP have already kick-started their byelection campaign in the segment, the Congress is waiting patiently for the bypoll notification to be released. Tagore, who will arrive in Hyderabad on Wednesday to primarily attend a public meeting, ‘Dalitha Girijana Aathma Gourava Dandora’, is expected to hold a series of meetings with party leaders to chart out strategies for the Huzurabad bypoll and the fortification of the grand old party in seizing power in the next general elections.

The leader is scheduled to hold meetings with the party office bearers and senior leaders after the public meeting, which will be hosted on the outskirts of Hyderabad. He will also hold meetings with the ‘Dalitha Girijana Aathma Gourava Dandora’ coordinators from every constituency and direct them on the mobilisation of people for the same.