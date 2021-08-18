Rahul Bojja posted as Telangana CMO secretary

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: SC Welfare Department Secretary Rahul Bojja has been transferred and posted as Secretary to the Chief Minister. Rahul Bojja will work in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

The 2000 batch IAS officer has also been placed in full additional charge (FAC) as Secretary, Scheduled Castes Development Department. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued orders to this effect on Tuesday.

It may be mentioned here that CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, while launching the Dalit Bandhu scheme in Karimnagar on Monday, announced that Bojja would be transferred to the CMO. Rao took this decision in the wake of criticism from the Opposition that there was no SC IAS officer in the CMO.