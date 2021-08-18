Self help groups left in lurch, fumes Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the State government has left Women Self-help Groups in the lurch by not paying the dues of over `2,000 crore under the Vaddi Leni Runalu (interest-free loans) Scheme.

On Tuesday, Uttam attended the Mandal Praja Parishad general body meeting of Vemulapally mandal which falls under the Miryalaguda Assembly constituency.

Speaking on the issues of the Anganwadi workers, Uttam demanded that Sanna Biyyam (fine rice) should be supplied to the Anganwadis. Demanding that the State government reopen physical classes for schoolchildren, Uttam said that due to the present online lessons in the government and private schools, students of rural areas were deprived of education.