STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Suicides of jobless youths are government murders: YS Sharmila

She demanded Telangana government to release the notification for 1.91 lakh jobs in the State.

Published: 18th August 2021 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Sharmila sits with family members of Sunil Naik, who died by suicide, on Tuesday

Sharmila sits with family members of Sunil Naik, who died by suicide, on Tuesday

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP)  president YS Sharmila on Tuesday began a fast in Gundenga village of Gudur mandal in Mahabubabad district, demanding the State government to fill vacancies in government departments. She demanded the government to release the notification for 1.91 lakh jobs in the State.

Sharmila, after beginning a ‘Nirudyoga Nirahara Deeksha,’ consoled family members of Sunil Naik, who died by suicide due to being unemployed. Speaking to mediapersons, she appealed to the youth to not take such extreme steps and said her party would fight against CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s attitude. “I stand for the unemployed.  

I’m the daughter of YS Rajasekhara Reddy, who provided 11 lakh jobs across the State. Our family does not go back on promises, unlike the Chief Minister,” she said.

She said that the National Human Rights Commission and the Telangana High Court had reminded the government several times about the unemployment issue, and raised concerns about suicides of unemployed youths, but the CM had ignored them. She appealed to the CM to create employment by releasing notifications for jobs, and labelled suicides of youths as ‘government  murders.’

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana government jobs YS Sharmila
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A file photo of Afghan refugees (Photo | AP)
Afghanistan will become a jail for all women: Refugees in India worry about their family
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the president Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Women will work in Afghanistan while living under Sharia: Taliban Spokesperson
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp