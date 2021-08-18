Suicides of jobless youths are government murders: YS Sharmila

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) president YS Sharmila on Tuesday began a fast in Gundenga village of Gudur mandal in Mahabubabad district, demanding the State government to fill vacancies in government departments. She demanded the government to release the notification for 1.91 lakh jobs in the State.

Sharmila, after beginning a ‘Nirudyoga Nirahara Deeksha,’ consoled family members of Sunil Naik, who died by suicide due to being unemployed. Speaking to mediapersons, she appealed to the youth to not take such extreme steps and said her party would fight against CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s attitude. “I stand for the unemployed.

I’m the daughter of YS Rajasekhara Reddy, who provided 11 lakh jobs across the State. Our family does not go back on promises, unlike the Chief Minister,” she said.

She said that the National Human Rights Commission and the Telangana High Court had reminded the government several times about the unemployment issue, and raised concerns about suicides of unemployed youths, but the CM had ignored them. She appealed to the CM to create employment by releasing notifications for jobs, and labelled suicides of youths as ‘government murders.’

