Swamy Goud attacks TRS on Rohingya, questions their 'extended presence'

He asked the State government as to how the refugees were being provided with food security cards and voter identity cards.

Published: 18th August 2021 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 07:43 AM

In this Wednesday, April 1, 2020, photo, Golforaj Begum, a 54-year-old Rohingya refugee, sits at the Kutupalong refugee camp, Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh.

Representational image of a Rohingya refugee (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Telangana State Legislative Council Chairman K Swamy Goud on Tuesday made controversial remarks against Rohingya refugees and questioned their “extended presence” in Hyderabad city. He asked the State government as to how the refugees were being provided with food security cards and voter identity cards.

Addressing a press conference, Goud said, “My son has to visit government offices 40 times if he misplaces his voter ID card. In such a scenario, how come these Rohingya refugees are being given voting rights?”BJP senior leader G Premender Goud likened the TRS rule to that of the Taliban in Afghanistan for “illegally” detaining their party cadre during CM K Chandrashekar Rao’s tour in the districts.

