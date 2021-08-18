Taunting Bandi, KTR asks people to avail Jan Dhan; says government jobs 'not possible for all'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday sprang a surprise by welcoming the “movement of applications” launched by BJP State president Bandi Sanjay. The “movement” is intended to embarrass the TRS government as it calls all the people to avail benefits of all welfare schemes announced by the government, since the BJP believes that not all schemes are running in full steam.

Cut to the quick by Sanjay’s call, Rama Rao called upon the people to also apply for Narendra Modi’s “assurance” of depositing Rs 15 lakh into Jan Dhan accounts of every citizen. The BJP State president on Monday launched “Darakhastula Udyamam” in Karimnagar and wanted the people to apply for government schemes. Sanjay’s movement was intended to bring pressure on the State government to fulfil the assurances given to the people in the last seven years. “Crop loan waiver, dole to unemployed youth, three acres of land to each SC family, 2BHK and other assurances are not implemented. The government even failed to give Rs 5 lakh for construction of a house for those who own a house site,” Sanjay said and called upon the people to apply for these schemes in large numbers.

it is impossible for any government, be it Union or State, including Telangana, in the world to be able to provide complete employment to all its youths in the government sector. He said however, the State government is leaving no stone unturned to provide jobs to the State's youth in the private sector by training them in the latest skills that the industry demands.

The minister who was speaking at the Kautilya School of Public Policy’ orientation program which was held at GIT AM University in Rudraram village, said, “The biggest challenge for any government in the world, from Joe Biden to PM Modi is the issue of unemployment. No government in the world can provide government employment to all the youth.” “The problem in India is unique, that more than 50 per cent of our population is less than the maiden age of 27, and more than 65 per cent population of our country is less than the age of 62. The workforce in the 19-35 age bracket is quite high, which makes it impossible for the government to employ them all in the government sector,” the minister said.

Instead, what the government can do is to encourage the private industries to invest in the state, thereby creating employment opportunities for the youngsters. Highlighting the State government’s effort, the minister said since the launch of the State government’s prestigious TS i-PASS scheme, the government has been able to create direct employment for about 15 lakhs people, in the past seven years. “We also have to increase the youths’ ability to lap up those new opportunities,” Rama Rao added.

KT Rama Rao said that the State government is doing its best to increase employment in the private sector and also to provide skill training to youth in the State.