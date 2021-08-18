Telangana officials to insist on 450.5 tmcft share of Krishna waters

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The irrigation officials of Telangana will insist on 450.5 tmcft of Krishna river water as their share for this year at the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) meeting, which is scheduled to be held on August 27.

Their request for 50:50 share in Krishna waters between AP and TS has been included in the agenda of KRMB meeting, which means that Telangana will get 405.5 tmcft water in the 811 tmcft of assured water allocated to the combined AP by the Bachawat Tribunal.

Besides, the TS will also demand for sharing of 45 tmcft above Nagarjuna Sagar, in lieu of AP’s diversion of Godavari water to Krishna basin. “There is persistent correspondence by Telangana on the issue of diversion of Godavari waters to Krishna basin. Telangana raised the issue with KRMB and Ministry of Water Resources for granting additional share of 45 tmcft to Telangana in Krishna waters subsequent to the clearance of Polavaram project by CWC as per the terms of the Bachawat Tribunal award,” the KRMB agenda stated.

Meanwhile, the official sources in Irrigation Department on Tuesday informed Express: “The Chief Minister is very stubborn to get 450.5 tmcft in Krishna river from this year onwards. We will insist on the same during the KRMB meeting”.

The sources pointed out that Maharashtra (14 tmcft) and Karnataka (21 tmcft) have been drawing additional water in Krishna due to the clearance to Polavaram project. “The Tribunal clearly stated that 45 tmcft above Nagarjun Sagar should be used within the river basin. However, the AP is trying to use these waters in Rayalaseema region, which is outside the basin. TS has every right to use 45 tmcft water above Nagarjuna Sagar, as per the award of the Tribunal,” the official contended. It remains to be seen whether or not the AP government will agree to share of additional water requested by Telangana.