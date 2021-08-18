Two minors die after eating contaminated chicken in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two children were found dead, possibly due to food poisoning, on Tuesday at a poultry farm in Manoharabad in Medak district.

Their mother was also found in a critical condition. Police said Bulle Mallesham from Toopran was working at a poultry farm owned by Sanda Yellaiah in Manoharabad.

His wife Balamani, 40, daughter Manusha, 13, and son Kumar, 10, were also staying with him at the farm.

On Monday night, they reportedly consumed one of the ill birds after cooking it, had a soft drink and went to sleep.