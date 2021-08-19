STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
3 Singareni employees killed in mishap at opencast mine in Telangana

A dumper vehicle that was being used to shift coal accidentally rammed the Bolero, killing all three victims on the spot. 

Published: 19th August 2021 08:53 AM

Singareni Collieries Company Limited

Singareni Collieries Company Limited (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Two permanent employees and a contract employee of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) were killed after a coal dumper vehicle hit their Bolero car, at an opencast mine in Manuguru mandal on Wednesday. The deceased persons have been identified as Azmeera Bhasya, 54, who worked as an electrician and lived in PV colony, Parsa Sagar, 34, who worked as the helper of an electrician and lived in the same colony, and Velpula Venkanna, 45, a resident of Rajupet in Manuguru town and worked as a driver on contract basis.

According to sources, the three victims arrived at the opencast mine-2 in Manuguru town for electrical works. Meanwhile, a dumper vehicle that was being used to shift coal accidentally rammed the Bolero, killing all three victims on the spot. Police have registered a case.

