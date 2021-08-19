COVID-19 second wave over in Telangana: Health official on state's pandemic situation

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The second wave of COVID-19 has come to an end in Telangana with the virus situation fully under control in the state at present, a Health department official has said.

"It can be said that second wave has fully come to an end in Telangana. If we take various parameters like the number of new cases being reported, daily positivity rate and hospitalisation rate, coronavirus, as of now, is fully under control across Telangana, in all districts and all regions," state Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao said.

He said the administration is, however, fully alert in dealing with the situation and urged people not to let their guard down.

While the COVID-19 situation is under control, seasonal diseases like dengue and malaria are being reported in some districts of the state, he said on Wednesday.

Observing that the state government has initiated various measures to deal with the rise in cases of malaria and dengue, he urged people to take precautionary measures to avoid contracting them.

Though the state is at a stage of eliminating malaria, he said the districts of Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Mulugu have seen cases of malaria this year, Rao said.

Dengue cases are witnessed predominantly in urban areas, with 50 per cent of them being reported in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), he said.

The state government has taken up anti-larva operations and other measures to prevent the spread of the seasonal diseases, he said.

A door-to-door fever survey has been taken up in the GHMC.

Preparedness in hospitals has also been stepped up.

The Health department official cautioned people against mistaking or neglecting the symptoms of seasonal diseases with COVID-19 symptoms and suggested seeking medical care without delay.

The state on Thursday registered 409 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,54,035, while the toll rose to 3,852 with three more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 71, followed by Karimnagar 45 and Nalgonda 31 districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Thursday.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases today with 453 people recuperating from the infectious disease.

The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,43,318.

The number of active cases was 6,865, the bulletin said.

It said 88,308 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the total number of samples tested till date stood at 2.37 crore.

The samples tested per million population was 6,37,985.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.58 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.36 per cent, while it was 97.51 per cent in the country.