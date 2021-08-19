STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Farmers suffered Rs 1000 crore loss due to unethical practices of millers: Telangana body

Telangana Farmers' Association said rice millers have depreciated the paddy quantity citing chaff, moisture and colour changed grains.  

Published: 19th August 2021 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

The association has been demanding the government to strictly blocklist the rice millers who are financially and mentally harassing the farmers.

The association has been demanding the government to strictly blocklist the rice millers who are financially and mentally harassing the farmers. (For representational purposes | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Farmers Association alleged that the ryots across the State suffered a total loss of about Rs 900 crore to Rs 1,000 crore due to the deduction of five to 10 kg of paddy per quintal by the rice millers during the previous procurement season. The association has been demanding the government to strictly blocklist the rice millers who are financially and mentally harassing the farmers.

The Telangana Farmers Association (TFA) activists lamented that most of the rice millers have depreciated the weighment of paddy even after weighing in the procurement centres. They said that rice millers confirmed the weightments by reducing around five to 10 kg of rice after paddy reached their rice mills. Teegala Sagar, General Secretary of TFA, said that the Civil Supplies Department procured over 90 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of paddy during the Yasangi season. He said that the rice millers have depreciated the paddy quantity citing chaff, moisture and colour changed grains.  

“This 90 LMT is after the depreciation of around five to 10 per cent on an average. Therefore, as per the official records 14.21 lakh farmers suffered a loss of payment for five to 10 per cent of their produce. This loss could be translated into Rs 900 crore to Rs 1,000 crores,” he said.

When contacted an official of the Civil Supplies Department said that the projected loss is merely a speculation. He said that only a few cases have come to their notice and they have immediately resolved those issues.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Farmers Association Telangana farmers loss Rice millers paddy farmers Telangana Civil Supplies Department Yasangi season
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp