Pay back Kokapet bidders if court not satisfied, warns Telangana HC

If necessary, the government should get ready to pay back the amount to the bidders who purchased the lands in the auction, or deposit the entire amount in an escrow account, warned the bench.

Published: 19th August 2021 11:13 AM

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The High court of Telangana once again cornered the State government, asking what preventive steps it had taken to stop the flow of sewage water into Kokapet tank prior to auctioning Kokapet lands. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy also directed that all relevant records related to auctioned lands should be placed before the court.

The High Court was hearing a petition seeking omission of a parcel of land in a village from the purview of GO 111, which proscribed construction in the catchment area of Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar on the grounds that Kokapet lake would be polluted. The HC warned the HMDA (Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority) authorities that if it was not satisfied, it would direct the authorities concerned not to permit any construction.

If necessary, the government should get ready to pay back the amount to the bidders who purchased the lands in the auction, or deposit the entire amount in an escrow account, warned the bench. The division bench questioned the government as to how, for the sake of money, the authorities could auction lands without following the rules.

