Telangana government imposes ban on Maoist party yet again

It appears as if the Maoist activists are all set to tighten their grip on Rajanna-Sircilla and are going all out to strengthen their long-lost base in the district.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: The State government issued a gazette notification banning the CPI (Maoist) party and seven of its frontal organisations, on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.  Thus, the government reduced the number of banned organisations from 16 to eight. In April this year, the government had imposed a ban on 16 organisations, including Virasam. Later, a case was filed in the High Court challenging the government order. 

Now, the government has issued fresh orders banning eight organisations, which are: Communist Party of India (Maoist), Radical Youth League (RYL), Rythu Coolie Sangham (RCS), Radical Students Union (RSU), Singareni Karmika Samakhya (Sikasa), Viplava Karmika Samakhya (Vikasa), All India Revolutionary Students Federation (AIRSF) and Revolutionary Democratic Front (RDF). 

Red flags that were erected by Maoist activists on government land at Bukyareddy thanda in Kondarapet mandal, Rajanna-Sircilla district, on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, it appears as if the Maoist activists are all set to tighten their grip on Rajanna-Sircilla and are going all out to strengthen their long-lost base in the district. On Wednesday, the party’s Manala special zonal committee members erected red flags on government land where the authorities have grown eucalyptus trees. 

They also pasted a letter on the gram panchayat office building at Bukyareddy thanda in Kondarapet mandal, recollecting the extent of their movement in Manala area. In the letter, the activists of the banned outfit mentioned as to how deep their connection with the people of the thanda was between 1997 and 2000.

The cadre also claimed that they had visited Bukyareddy and Line thandas on August 14, prior to the Independence Day. They also demanded that the government hand over the land, where the Maoists have erected red flags, to the local residents. The sarpanch concerned and other officials are yet to respond to the matter. It may be recalled that Manala, situated along the then Nizamabad-Karimnagar border, was once a stronghold of the Janashakti Naxalite movement. 

ENCOUNTER IN 2005 THAT ENDED IN DEATH OF 10 CADRE
Manala is the area where an alleged encounter took place between Maoists and Greyhounds, back in 2005, during which 10 activists of the banned outfit, including three women, were killed. Following the erection of flags by Maoists, the police have increased vigil in the village. SP BK Rahul Hegde said a suo moto case has been registered.

