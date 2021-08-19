STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana power distributors owe Rs 6,123 crore to power stations

The losses of TSNPDCL were at Rs 3,051 crore and that of TSSPDCL at Rs 4,967 crore.

Published: 19th August 2021 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

The losses of Discoms in 2015-16 were at Rs 3,674 crore.

The losses of Discoms in 2015-16 were at Rs 3,674 crore. (Representational image of power cables)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Due to non-receipt of timely subsidy amounts from the State government, the overdue amount by Telangana Discoms to power generating stations at the end of June, 2021 stands at Rs 6,123 crore. The overdue amount in less than 60 days is Rs 1,519 crore and above 60 days is Rs 4,604 crore. According to a report prepared for NITI Aayog, the total losses of two Discoms in the State after the taxes are Rs 9,020 in 2018-19. The losses of Discoms in 2015-16 were at Rs 3,674 crore.

The losses of TSNPDCL were at Rs 3,051 crore and that of TSSPDCL at Rs 4,967 crore. This is after the implementation of Uday Scheme. The gap between the average cost of supply (ACS) and average revenue realisation (ARR) increased from Rs 0.94 per unit in 2015-16 to Rs 1.45 per unit in 2018-19, according to the report. The key concern of TSNPDCL is deterioration in aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) loss to 34.49 per cent in financial year 2020 as compared to 26.66 per cent in financial year 2019.

The main concern of TSSPDCL is high power purchase cost than the benchmark and non-filing of tariff petition for FY 2020 and FY 2021 within the stipulated timeline. The TSSPDCL registered continuous loss in the last three years. The suggestion for the Discoms is that cost coverage to be improved through suitable tariff revision and cost rationalisation.

