Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test results announced

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test 2021 results were announced on Wednesday. Of the 23,667 candidates that had appeared, 22,522 qualified the entrance test and women performed better than their male counterparts. The exam was conducted on August 3 by the State Council of Higher Education. A total of 95 per cent candidates qualified the exam with women candidates bagging a share of 95.93 per cent and men, a 94.85 per cent. The first phase of admissions will start from August 24.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
CBI forms four teams to probe cases related to post-poll violence in Bengal
Main perpetrators of Narendra Dabholkar murder still not arrested, says family
Punjab: Two-time MLA Sukhpal Singh Nannu quits BJP over farm laws issue
World U20 Athletics: How late intervention helped Barath be part of bronze-winning relay team
Clear Stan Swamy's name in Elgar Parishad case: Late activist's lawyer writes to HC
Nepalese Gurkhas end hunger strike over UK military pensions