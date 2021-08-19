Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test results announced

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test 2021 results were announced on Wednesday. Of the 23,667 candidates that had appeared, 22,522 qualified the entrance test and women performed better than their male counterparts. The exam was conducted on August 3 by the State Council of Higher Education. A total of 95 per cent candidates qualified the exam with women candidates bagging a share of 95.93 per cent and men, a 94.85 per cent. The first phase of admissions will start from August 24.