STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana prepares to tackle dengue as cases rise in Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Warangal 

20 diagnostic labs in Telangana which were recently inaugurated have been carrying out 1500 dengue tests per day.

Published: 19th August 2021 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

dengue, malaria, mosquito

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  As Hyderabad recovers from the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, increasing cases of dengue are being reported in the city. According to the Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao, this year, 447 of the over 700 dengue cases reported in the State are from Hyderabad. “We are closely monitoring the situation and have found the prevalence of dengue in urban areas like Hyderabad, Khammam, Rangareddy and Medchal. All necessary entomological works are being done by MAUD department to control the same,” said Dr Rao.

While Hyderabad has 447 cases, Khammam reported 128 cases of dengue, Rangareddy reported 114 cases and Medchal reported 89 cases. Districts like Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothugudem, Nizamabad and Nirmal reported- 89, 69, 49, 39, 30 cases respectively.

“We urge citizens to be cautious and warn them to not self-diagnose. This is seasonal fever time and the fever could be a symptom of dengue, malaria, viral fever or Covid-19. Only a diagnostic test can identify the correct reason. Do not make the mistake of treating every fever as Covid-19,” he added. 

He stated that the 20 diagnostic labs in Telangana which were recently inaugurated have been carrying out 1500 dengue tests per day. “We are also using the ‘Breteau index ‘to find the mosquito larvae content in each district. Since ideally the larvae content must not increase beyond 50%, and Hyderabad and Warangal have reported a larvae content as 46 and 41 per cent respectively, we are considering them as vulnerable places. Additionally, Nirmal and Medchal districts reported 41 per cent larvae content,” he said. In terms of Malaria only two problematic districts were identified- Bhadradri Kothugudem and Mulugu with 220 and 129 cases respectively with all other districts reporting around 0 -10 cases each.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao Telangana dengue Rangareddy dengue Hyderabad dengue Warangal dengue
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp