TRS government humiliating SCs: Telangana Congress chief Revanth 

Addressing Dalita Girijana Dandora, Congress leader A Revanth Reddy says SCs are quitting posts though the government claims to be giving them their due.

Published: 19th August 2021 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy (File photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, came down heavily on TRS government for humiliating the SC officers while supporting and encouraging the officers of the upper castes. Addressing a huge gathering at Dalita Girijana Dandora at Raviryal village in Maheshwaram of Rangareddy district, the Congress leader questioned the hype being created over posting of Rahul Bojja, an IAS officer belonging to SC community, as Secretary CMO. He said that contrary to the claims of the government that the SC officials were being given their rightful position, they were resigning from the posts. 

A huge crowd watches as TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy raises a sword presented to him during the Dalita Girijana Dandora at Raviryal village on Wednesday | Vinay madapu

“After Jayashankar-Bhupalpally Collector A Murali’s resignation, the fresh case is that of ex-IPS officer Praveen Kumar, who had quit unable to bear embarrassment. That KCR is caste conscious became evident during the visit of President Ram Nath Kovind. The president never got the respect from him the way former Governor ESL Narasimhan or former President Pranab Mukherjee did,” he said. 

He ridiculed MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao for spinning a “yarn” about his political struggle at interaction with students on Tuesday and wondered how it was possible for him that his father did not know about his growth as a politician. 

“Who is he trying to fool? It is a well-known fact that KTR would not do anything without the knowledge and consent of his father. KCR made room for his son by throwing by the wayside leaders like KK Mahender Reddy, which is an open secret,” he said. Earlier during his address, ecstatic with the overwhelming response, Revanth asserted that the Congress’ flood tide won’t stop and the next step will be on the head of KCR, which will send TRS party into the netherworld, indicating the next programme in the series would be held in Gajwel, KCR’s home constituency. “When KCR held a meeting in Huzurabad, the number of those who were selling snacks was more than the people who attended it,” he said. 

‘BAAP EK NUMBER, BETA DUS NUMBER’
Referring to the way land dealings at Pharma City at Yacharam came to light, Revanth said that farmers were betrayed by KCR family. “Baap ek number, Beta dus number,” he said.

