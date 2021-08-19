Union Minister G Kishan Reddy’s Jana Ashirwada Yatra to enter Telangana today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy’s Jana Ashirwada Yatra will enter the State from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. The three-day tour, launched with an objective to explain Prime Minister Narendra Modi welfare schemes and development programmes to the people, will cover eight parliamentary constituencies. The BJP has made elaborate arrangements to receive the Union Minister at Nallabandagudem in Kodada Assembly constituency.

During his tour, Kishan Reddy will felicitate Venkateshwarlu, an organic farming expert, Padmashri Chintikindi Mallesham, who invented the Aasu machine for the benefit of weavers, and freedom fighter and Jana Sangh Karyakarta Prathap Reddy.