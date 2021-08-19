STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy’s Jana Ashirwada Yatra to enter Telangana today

The BJP has made elaborate arrangements to receive Union Minister G Kishan Reddy at Nallabandagudem in Kodada Assembly constituency.

Published: 19th August 2021 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Culture, Tourism, and Development of North Eastern Region, and senior BJP leader G Kishan Reddy will go on a three-day tour starting from Kodad.

Union Minister for Culture, Tourism, and Development of North Eastern Region, and senior BJP leader G Kishan Reddy will go on a three-day tour starting from Kodad. (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy’s Jana Ashirwada Yatra will enter the State from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. The three-day tour, launched with an objective to explain Prime Minister Narendra Modi welfare schemes and development programmes to the people, will cover eight parliamentary constituencies. The BJP has made elaborate arrangements to receive the Union Minister at Nallabandagudem in Kodada Assembly constituency. 

During his tour, Kishan Reddy will felicitate Venkateshwarlu, an organic farming expert, Padmashri Chintikindi Mallesham, who invented the Aasu machine for the benefit of weavers, and freedom fighter and Jana Sangh Karyakarta Prathap Reddy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy Jana Ashirwada Yatra Prime Minister Narendra Modi Central government welfare schemes Kodada Assembly constituency Venkateshwarlu Padmashri Chintikindi Mallesham Jana Sangh Karyakarta Prathap Re
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp