A Dubbaka-like defeat awaits KCR in Huzurabad: BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao believed he could win any election with money, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, who was taking out the ‘Jana Ashirwad Yatra’, said that the TRS would taste defeat in Huzurabad, the same way it did in Dubbaka.

Addressing a gathering in Kodad town, his first speech in Telangana as part of the yatra which entered the State from Andhra Pradesh on Thursday evening, Kishan claimed that the TRS, during the GHMC elections, had spent Rs 1,000 crore and lost a few seats in spite of that. “Before that, they tried to win the Dubbaka bypoll. But the people taught them a lesson. Now, to defeat Eatala Rajender, KCR is employing all kinds of gimmicks in Huzurabad. But this time, Eatala is not alone. He has got the support of crores of BJP followers. The BJP will surely win,” he said.

The event saw the participation of all the top leaders of the party, including BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, party vice president DK Aruna, MLA T Raja Singh and others. Kishan said that KCR was spreading fake news about the Central government’s welfare schemes from his farmhouse. “If he (KCR) remains in power, the State will become bankrupt, as the primary focus of KCR is his family and position. He will do anything to remain in power. His family is enjoying the fruits of statehood, which was achieved through the sacrifices of many people. There is a need for change and the BJP will unseat him,” he said.

Kishan said that everyone should support the development programmes of Prime Minister Modi. “The Jana Ashirwad Yatra’s objective is to spread the message of PM’s welfare schemes. Without the able leadership of Narendra Modi, a country of this size would not have battled it out against Covid. No other country produced two vaccines like us. Moreover, the new Union Cabinet has more Ministers from weaker sections like never before, reflecting the PM’s commitment towards social justice,” Kishan added.