Congress plans next Dalita Girijana with Rahul Gandhi

In this direction, the State leadership has decided to organise a 48-hour hunger strike at Malkajgiri on August 24. 

Published: 20th August 2021 07:42 AM

Congress leaders at the Dalita Girijana Dandora coordination meeting, at Indira Bhavan on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), on Thursday, resolved to continue with the Dalita Girijana Dandora programme and further underline its commitment to SCs and STs. In this direction, the State leadership has decided to organise a 48-hour hunger strike at Malkajgiri on August 24. 

The party functionaries who held a meeting in Gandhi Bhavan in presence of AICC State In-charge, Manickam Tagore decided to hold a massive meeting in September, after ensuring the presence of party’s national leader Rahul Gandhi. It will be organised in Warangal, where there is a considerable population of SCs and STs. 

Earlier during the day, at the Dalita Girijana Dandora coordination meeting, Congress leaders who were buoyed by the success of two public meetings, were hopeful that the grand old party would come back to power in the next Assembly elections.

In the party meeting held in Indira Bhavan, which was presided over by working president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, PCC chief A Revanth Reddy, leaders asserted that party can easily win at least 72 seats in the coming Assembly elections. Meanwhile, MLA Jagga Reddy requested the AICC leadership to allow senior party leaders in the weekly meetings of party functionaries, so that they can guide the others.

