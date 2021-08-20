Eatala: KCR’s popularity has gone down

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Pointing out that intelligence sources say Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s popularity has plummeted drastically, former minister and BJP leader Eatala Rajender alleged that the people of Telangana no longer trust the TRS chief.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, Rajender lambasted KCR for cancelling the Praja Darbar programme, which was launched by former Andhra Pradesh Chief Ministers to address and resolve the grievances of people.

He also blasted the TRS supremo for not appointing an SC CM, as the latter had promised previously.