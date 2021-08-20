Expedite development works at Vemulawada temple soon: KTR

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao and Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy reviewed the progress of ongoing developmental works at the Vemulawada Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple, at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Ministers directed the authorities concerned to expedite all the works within the stipulated time. Pointing out that as per KCR’s plans, both the Yadadri and Vemulawada temples are currently undergoing a major facelift, Rama Rao said that the two shrines will soon amaze the entire country.