HC notice to govt over PIL seeking facilities for Telangana tribals

The PIL stated that the Forest Department officials and police personnel were instead forcibly evicting tribals from their lands.

Published: 20th August 2021 07:38 AM

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, issued notices to the State and Central governments in a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Adivasi Sankshema Parishath, seeking basic facilities like electricity, ambulance and other medical aid to the tribals living in the forest areas of Telangana. 

The counsel for the petitioner PV Ramana informed the division bench that the Tribal Advisory Council has passed several resolutions since 2013 seeking electricity and ambulances services for tribal population living in the forest area, but none of these recommendations have been implemented by the Telangana government.  

After hearing the petitioner, CJ Hima Kohli asked the Special Government Pleader Harender Prasad, as to why the government was not releasing funds for providing minimum facilities in tribal areas, to which he said that he will get instructions.

Justice Kohli also directed the  Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Welfare Affairs to file an affidavit indicating the steps taken to implement the resolutions received by the Tribes Advisory Council, Chairman and  Minister for Tribal Welfare, Hyderabad from the year 2013 onwards till date and if not implemented, the reasons behind not doing so within four weeks.

