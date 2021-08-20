Karimnagar hospital gets new CT scanner

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The people of Karimnagar will no longer have to spend thousands of rupees in private hospitals to get a CT scan done. A CT scanner, installed at a cost of Rs 2.15 crore, was inaugurated by BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar at the district government hospital on Thursday.

With the newly inaugurated machine, patients from nearby districts too can access the facility. Kamalakar said that the facility could be availed by white ration card holders free of cost. Citizens without the white ration card must pay Rs 500 for the service. The facility would be thrown open to the public from September 1 and would function 12 hours a day.